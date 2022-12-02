Namaku Joe

Not Available

Joe Kifly, a university student who owns a “box” car, is dating Fia. Joe changes when he meets Pinky, a modern and rich girl. Joe bets that he can win Pinky’s heart, but she only wants to be friends with him. Joe tries to go back to Fia, who is now being courted by Tony, her ex-boyfriend. When Fia is about to be raped by Tony, Joe comes to defend her, leading to a fight. They have many battles until Tony dies. Joe then gets back together with Fia. The film seems to depict life as full of pointless pretention.