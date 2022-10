Not Available

Annamma (Roma) and Chandi (Aju Varghese) are engaged to be married. Annamma starts weaving dreams of their glorious future, when Chandi flees to Bali, leaving her and their wedding in the lurch. A determined Annamma leaves for Bali as well, intending to find him, and comes across a world renowned photographer Sunny (Manoj K Jayan) during her stint there, who transforms the ugly duckling into a swan.