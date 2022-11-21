Not Available

The story of a girl who courageously tries to get through a tragedy that happens in her life quite unexpectedly and how it leads to certain revelations in her life. Annamma (Roma), daughter of business tycoon Anto and Marykkutty, is a very bold girl. She gets four friends from Bali Island. Her life is influenced with their presence and vice versa. This unravels many truths before them. The resulting events are plotted in ‘Namesthe Bali’. ‘Namesthe Bali’ is the debut directorial venture of K V Bejoy. Bali Island in Indonesia is the main location and the rest is shot in Kochi. Aju Varghese, Manoj K Jayan, Devan, Arun, Noby, Harisree Yusef, Kottayam Pradeep, Neena Kurup, Sangeetha Rajendran, and Mini Arun do the main roles. In the banner of Minhal Productions, ‘Namasthe Bali’ is produced by Muhammedali.