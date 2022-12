Not Available

A man's jealousy of his friend's pure love for his girlfriend makes his friend sleep with a prostitute. But the friend agonizes over the depraved conduct and at last kills himself. He also feels guilty of his friend's death. However one day he meets the dead friend's girlfriend, and meeting her makes him convinced that it is not he, but she who leads the friend to death. He violates her chastity, kills a man who beat the friend before he died and turns himself to the police.