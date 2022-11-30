Not Available

Candide is a cold and seductive serial killer that falls in love with a girl who just committed suicide. “Name Above Title”, written and directed by Conceição, fits into the visual and narrative universe created by the filmmaker, in which symbolic fetishism and sadism stand out – with many literary, iconographic and cinematic references -, as well as the lugubrious ambiences and the subversive surrealist tone. Also noteworthy is Leonor Silveira’s performance, fitting perfectly in the universe created by Carlos Conceição.