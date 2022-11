Not Available

The film, among other things, is about the division of sofra, which was eaten by 86 members of a large family because of their deceived daughter-in-law and then the amid. After splitting instead of one, a fire will be lit on several hearths. After that, the land is broken and divided, and when the land is divided, the hayvan is broken, so there are not one of the eight oxen ... and in the evening they returned home to feed their children.