'Name of the Fathers' tells the story of Thomas, a 16 year old boy, trying to find his own path within the community of Jehovah's Witnesses he's raised in. Thomas finds himself in the middle of his disfellowshipped brother, and his younger brother who is just about to get baptized. Will he take side with his elder brother, or will he set the right example for his younger brother? Whatever his choice might be, the decision will have a great impact on the relations within his family.