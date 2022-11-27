Name Unknown

Not Available

A Juvenile Court judge relates to Edie--a young girl who is appearing before him because she ran away from home with a boy who promised to marry her--the things that happen to teenagers who don't listen to their parents or other authority figures. He shows her cases where young girls have been assaulted, raped and murdered because their parents were too permissive and let them have jobs outside the home, or the girls were too defiant and thought they were "too sophisticated" for their own good. Then, to show his compassion and concern for Edie--who by this time has been reduced to a bawling, quivering wreck--he throws her in a juvenile detention hellhole for three months so she can think about "whether showing off is worth a lifetime of regrets!"