2012

Nameless Gangster

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 29th, 2012

Studio

Palette Pictures

A corrupted customs officer, Choi Ik-hyeon, faces losing his job. Then, his life turns around as he meets ganster Choi Hyeong-bae who has connection with the Yakuza. They quickly form a partnetship; Hyeong-bae helps Ik-hyeon set up a business with the money from drug trafficking while Ik-hyeon lobbies for his partner Hyeong-bae. As the government declares war on crime, however, their partnership begins to crack.

Cast

Choi Min-sikChoi Ik-hyun
Kwak Do-wonJo Beom-seok
Ha Jung-WooChoi Hyeong-bae
Kim Jong-suManager Jang
Ma Dong-SeokHubby Kim
Kim Jong-GooChief Cho

