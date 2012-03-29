Nameless Gangster

A corrupted customs officer, Choi Ik-hyeon, faces losing his job. Then, his life turns around as he meets ganster Choi Hyeong-bae who has connection with the Yakuza. They quickly form a partnetship; Hyeong-bae helps Ik-hyeon set up a business with the money from drug trafficking while Ik-hyeon lobbies for his partner Hyeong-bae. As the government declares war on crime, however, their partnership begins to crack.
|Choi Min-sik
|Choi Ik-hyun
|Kwak Do-won
|Jo Beom-seok
|Ha Jung-Woo
|Choi Hyeong-bae
|Kim Jong-su
|Manager Jang
|Ma Dong-Seok
|Hubby Kim
|Kim Jong-Goo
|Chief Cho
