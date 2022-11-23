Not Available

Two soldiers fighting on opposite sides of the Vietnam War find themselves faced with a choice, somewhere between where humanity ends and war begins. Directed and Stunt Choreographed/2nd Unit Directed by two women, this film considers how we react to different circumstances depending on an array of different elements - for this story, set in front of the backdrop of one of the most controversial wars in American history. It was a war of governments, but this is a story of soldiers. Original music, tense action, witty dialogue and beautiful visual story telling down to nuanced details between the men who, by the end of the film, are more than names on the wall.