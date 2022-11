Not Available

On September 16, 2017 a special two day outdoor concert was held in Amuro's hometown, Okinawa, at Ginowan Seaside Park. A few days on September 20, 2017 she publicly announced her plans to retire from the music industry in a year's time. This concert was included in all editions of the Final Tour 2018 which was released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 29, 2018