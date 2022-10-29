Namie Amuro 5 Major Domes Tour 2012 ~20th Anniversary Best~

Not Available

For her 20th anniversary concert tour, Namie Amuro visited the five major dome venues across Japan for a total of eight special concerts. Fans voted for this concert's 30 track set list which included songs that dated back to her solo debut as well her time with the SuperMonkeys. Complete setlist: Body Feels Exit, How to be a Girl, Hot Girls, Naked, Sit! Stay! Wait! Down!, Get Myself Back, Girl Talk, New Look, Go Round, In the Spotlight (TOKYO), Fight Together, You're my sunshine, Don't wanna cry, Respect the Power of Love, Never End, A Walk in the Park, Sweet 19 Blues, Love Story, Damage, Break It, Yeah-Oh, Chase the Chance, Let's Go, Try Me ~ Watashi wo Shinjite, Taiyou no Season, Aishite Muscat, Baby Don't Cry, Can You Celebrate?, Only You and Say the Word.