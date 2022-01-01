Namie Amuro Best Tour Live Style 2006

Not Available

The Live Style 2006 tour lasted from August 13, 2006 to November 23, 2006 and marked the 15th anniversary of her career. The set list included many of her b-side singles and is as follows: - Violet Sauce - Handle Me - Without Me - Fish - A Walk in the Park - Say the Word - Put 'Em Up - Alarm - No More Tears - Strobe - Exist for You - Four Seasons - Ningyo - Lovin' It - Drive - Girl Talk - Can't Sleep, Can't Eat, I'm Sick - Do or Die - Uh Uh... - How To Be a Girl - Want Me, Want Me - Shine More - The Speed Star - Body Feels Exit - Chase the Chance - Can't Sleep, Can't Eat, I'm Sick (remix).