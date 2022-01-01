namie amuro LIVE STYLE 2014 (Deluxe Edition)

Not Available

Namie Amuro's 14th tour started on August 22, 2014 and spanned 13 venues throughout Japan. Two versions of the tour were released to home video. While both versions contain the original 29 track set list the Deluxe Edition includes an additional 11 tracks. Track set list: Ballerina, Poison, ALARM, WANT ME, WANT ME, Big Boys Cry, FUNKY TOWN, Contrail, Grotesque, WHAT A FEELING, Stardust In My Eyes, SWEET 19 BLUES, TSUKI, La La La, Rainbow, Can You Feel This Love, SWEET KISSES, Whisper, Alive, Love Story, The Meaning Of Us, CAN YOU CELEBRATE?, Supernatural Love, Hands On Me, ROCK U, Heaven, Neonlight Lipstick, BRIGHTER DAY, CAN'T SLEEP, CAN'T EAT, I'M SICK, and Baby Don't Cry. The Special Ballads add: Dreaming I was dreaming, NEVER END, HimAWArI, think of me, I WILL, Wishing On The Same Star, Four Seasons, ALL FOR YOU, White Light, and Let Me Let You Go. Lastly, Still Lovin' You was the Bonus Track.