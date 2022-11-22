namie amuro LIVEGENIC 2015-2016

Not Available

Namie Amuro's 15th tour (focusing primarily on her _genic album) consisted of 44 performances throughout Japan from September 2015 to February 2016. The concert was released to home video a month later in the same year. Aside from the format both the DVD and Bluray are identical content-wise and include two bonus tracks shot at Miyagi Sekisui Heim Super Arena. The track set: What I Did For Love, Close your eyes, Close to you, Fly, Photogenic, NAKED, Time Has Come, Space Invader, BRIGHTER DAY, It, B Who I Want 2 B, Sit! Stay! Wait! Down!, Say the word, SWEET KISSES, Golden Touch, Get Myself Back, BLACK DIAMOND, grotesque, REVOLUTION, Dr., Red Carpet, TSUKI, Black Make Up, Every Woman, Stranger, Scream, Fashionista, Birthday, Anything, and Fight Together.