Namjawa Gisaeng

A young man who was fired from his job for being unmanly decides to dress as a woman and work as a gisaeng. He gets proposals from several of his male clients including his former boss, Heo. He earns enough money to clear his gisaeng life and opens his own business with his friend Jeong-hui. Meanwhile his sister tells him that she is getting married. Later he finds out that her future brother in-law is the son of Heo. He doesn't know how to react. But Heo takes the man back to his company.