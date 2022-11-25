Namma Basava

Not Available

Basava (Puneet Rajkumar) runs a gym centre and lives with his brother Avinash and Sudharani (wife of Avinash), who treat him as their own son. When his brother start seeking a girl as his bride, he opines that he should select his future bride. He selects Gowri, daughter of an auditor who is working with Pampathy. Pampathys younger brother is Home Minister and Pampathys son is a vagabond womanizer. To gain her approval, Basava makes every effort, but before he can get her green signal, her engagement is fixed with the vagabond son of Pampathy. Supported by Gowris peppy and naughty grandmother (Lakshmidevi), Basava rises against the autocratic behaviour of Pampathy, challenges him in public, and wins, thereby also winning the heart and hand of Gowri.