Amusing complications ensue when two jobless men (played by Vivek and Murali) pass themselves off as college professors in this entertaining yarn. Thrown into company with a pair of well-heeled sisters (Meena and Vindhya) -- one reserved and the other fiery -- the impostors soon win the ladies' hearts, and the couples each tie the knot. But when the truth comes out, will the men ever get back into their irate wives' good graces?