Namrud: Troublemaker

Not Available

Jowan Safadi, born as Palestinian in the State of Israel, is a famous musician and a true free spirit. With his band Fish Samak he delivers songs ranging from the political and social to the emotional and philosophical and gathered a huge fan-community in the Arabic world. Jowan is unafraid to speak his mind or tackle taboo subjects, and his lyrics, at once penetrating and witty, have also courted controversy on several occasions: Previously investigated by Israeli police for "inciting terrorism", his last tour to Jordan ended with his arrest and an overnight stay in a Jordanian prison cell. But this is just the beginning: standing for co-resistance instead of co-existence and criticizing the stare society he lives in, Jowan struggles for his ideals - at any price.