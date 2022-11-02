Not Available

Namukku Parkkan Munthiri Thoppukal is a warm and lyrical motion picture centered around a Malayalee Syrian Christian-Nasrani ("Nazarene") family. It was based on the Malayalam novel Nammukku Graamangalil Chennu Raappaarkkaam (Let us go and dwell in the villages) by K. K. Sudhakaran (1986). The title of the film and novel is based upon a passage from Biblical book of The Song of Solomon or Song of Songs, Chapter 7:12: "Let us get up early to the vineyards." The protagonist quotes this passage at one point during the film. It stars Mohanlal, Shari, Thilakan, Vineeth, and Kaviyoor Ponnamma. The film is especially noted for the brilliant performance of Thilakan and also for the flowing and warm thematic music by Johnson an important South Indian composer.