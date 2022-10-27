Nana to Kaoru: Chapter 2

Not Available

Sequel depicting the innocent love of boy and girl high school students who are into S&M, based on the popular manga. Directed by school drama maestro Shimizu Atsushi, who also handled the first installation. Nana (Aono Miku), a model student who serves as student council vice-president, and run-of-the-mill virginal high schooler Kaoru (Tochihara Rakuto) are childhood friends. They embark on regular S&M play dates in secret as a stress release for Nana. For spring break, Nana goes on a school trip to a power spot in Nagano planned by the student council. Kaoru joins her, and a change occurs in their feelings.