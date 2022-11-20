Not Available

A young neglected hill tribe kid, Sieng, is forced to leave his tribal home to enroll into an international school, it became the start of a new world with foreign friends, mischievous plans and clever plots. Sieng must deal with international group of wily kids, a cunning dim-witted teacher and a handful of kidnappers. Sieng comes to realize that life on the outside is filled with undreamed of adventures and excitement never known before. Through Sieng's own innocent ways, he breaks the barrier separating all origin. Furthermore, he discovers that the school is being eyed by the kidnappers and their main target for ransom is no other than his best friend. Sieng must gather all his slick foreign friends and together to create a battle field that will fight off the kidnappers in order to prove that friendship has no barrier.