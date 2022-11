Not Available

In this classic drama, bachelor Prem (Suresh) enjoys a good life, with a successful business and a loving family. But when he marries the manipulative Ratan (Nishi), his once-blissful existence becomes fraught with tension. Ratan drives a wedge between Prem and his brother, Gurmukh (Prithviraj Kapoor), and tries to destroy Gurmukh's relationship with his wife, Channi (Vimi). Will Channi's strong Sikh faith be enough to restore peace to the family?