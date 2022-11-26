Nana's Secret Recipe

Not Available

After losing all their retirement savings in a Ponzi scheme, five women band together to create a bakery serving pot desserts. Trying to recoup their pensions, they realize one of their own is struggling with cancer, and their quest for making money becomes more important and dangerous than ever, as the local drug dealer, Kingpin Paint, discovers what they are doing. Through it all, the nanas are bonded by their sisterhood and their desire to help their friend in need in this hilarious southern tale.