Not Available

Nanbargal Kavanathirku is director Jeykumar’s latest effort and he has assumed the responsibility of a writer too. The film stars a healthy mix of young and old with the talented young Sanjeev along with newcomers Varshan and Manisha Jith. The seniority comes in the way of Raj Kapoor, Mahadevan and Thalaivasal Vijay who each play pivotal roles in the film.