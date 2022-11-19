Not Available

In this movie, Maggie Lawson plays Nancy Drew. A young woman who has just entered college. While rushing with her friends Bess and George, the star football player, Jesse, goes into a coma. Nancy can sense there is something more to the story, so she starts investigating. In only a short period of time she gets arrested, asked out by a cop, almost expelled and gets one of her friends expelled. But that doesn't stop her from finding out what happened to Jesse. Written by Kate Price!!!