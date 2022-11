Not Available

Growing up poor, Chicano, a woman and a lesbian in mid 20th century East L.A., Nancy Valverde's life was a constant uphill battle. Complicated by the fact that she preferred the comfort of men's clothes; a 'misdemeanor' crime which she was routinely arrested for. Now at age 83, Nancy's defiance and resilience to maintain her self identity as a butch lesbian has garnered her legendary status in the Los Angeles LGBTQ community.