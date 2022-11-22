Nancy Griffith - Winter marquee

Not Available

Recorded live in the spring of 2002, this concert video features 18 songs, including five that were previously unreleased. The material spans folk singer and songwriter Nanci Griffith's entire career. Speed of the sound of loneliness - Two for the road - I wish it would rain - Boots of spanish leather - Clock without hands - Light beyond these woods - Listen to the radio - Gulf coast highway - Flyer - Goodnight, New York - Lost him in the sun - Traveling thru - Last train home - Not driving these wheels - What's that I hear - White freightliner - Home on the radi - Hammer song