Nandalala (Tamil: நந்தலாலா ) is a 2010 Tamil drama film written and directed by Myshkin.Myshkin himself essays the lead role, alongside newcomer Ashwath Ram and Snigdha Akolkar. The film, which is produced by Ayngaran International and features a highly acclaimed musical score by Ilaiyaraaja, is loosely based on the 1999 Japanese film Kikujiro, and partly inspired from Myshkin's life. The film illustrates the road journey of two people, a mentally challenged adult and an eight-year old schoolboy, both in search of their respective mothers. It was completed by December 2008,but got stuck in development hell later, with no distributors willing to release the film. Following numerous preview shows and screenings at several film festivals, the film eventually released on November 26, 2010, opening to very positive reviews and garnering critical acclaim.