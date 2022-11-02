Not Available

Balamani is the housemaid looking after Unni Amma. There are three more housemaids in the house but it is Balamani's duty to look after them too. Balamani is a devotee of Guruvayoorappan (Lord Krishna of Guruvayoor). But she could never visit the Guruvayoor temple, though her house is very near to the temple. Unni Amma's grandson Manu comes to spend a couple of weeks with Unni Amma before he goes to USA. Manu and Balamani fall in love but the whole family is against their union. Will Balamani's friend Guruvayoorappan (Lord Krishna of Guruvayoor) come to their help..?