2007

Nanking

  • Documentary
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 9th, 2007

Studio

thinkfilm

The story of the rape of Nanking, one of the most tragic events in history. In 1937, the invading Japanese army murdered over 200,000 and raped tens of thousands of Chinese. In the midst of this horror, a small group of Western expatriates banded together to save 250,000. Nanking shows the tremendous impact individuals can make on the course of history.

Cast

Hugo ArmstrongJohn Magee
Rosalind ChaoChang Yu Zheng
Stephen DorffLewis Smythe
John GetzGeorge Fitch
Mariel HemingwayMinnie Vautrin
Michelle KrusiecYang Shu Ling

View Full Cast >

Images