Nanking Nanking

Break Up Club director Barbara Wong and writer-producer Lawrence Cheng are back to break your heart with The Allure of Tears. Featuring Richie Jen, Gigi Leung, Aarif Lee (Echoes of the Rainbow), idol-drama queen Joe Chen, and Under the Hawthorn Tree new stars Shawn Dou and Zhou Dongyu, the poignantly romantic melodrama consists of a trilogy of standalone tales about life, dreams, and the often futile pursuit of happiness. Though they vary in tone and theme, the subtly connected storylines wield enough emotional power to drive home the message - cherish your loved ones before it's too late.