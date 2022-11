Not Available

Naanna Nenu Naa Boyfriends (English: Father, Me and my boyfriends) is a 2016 Indian Telugu romantic comedy film directed by debutant Bhaskar Bandi. Starring Hebah Patel, Tejaswi Madivada, Rao Ramesh, Parvateesam, Noel Sean and Ashwin Babu is the lead roles.