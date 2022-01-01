Not Available

Nannaku Prematho (English: To Dad With Love) is an upcoming Telugu action family drama film written and directed by Sukumar and produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad under his Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles while Jagapati Babu will play the main antagonist and Rajendra Prasad will play other pivotal role. This film marks the 25th film in the career of N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as an actor. The music is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad while the cinematography is being handled by Vijay C Chakravarthy. Editing is done by Navin Nooli. The film is co-produced by Bhogavalli Bapineedu and Reliance Entertainment . The first look poster was unvieled on 17 September 2015 on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. The film is slated to release on 8 January 2016.