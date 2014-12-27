2014

Nanny Cam

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 27th, 2014

Studio

Indy Entertainment

Linda has a seemingly perfect marriage with her rugged and handsome husband Mark and an adorable 8 year old daughter, Chloe. But when Chloe is injured by an elderly babysitter who has slipped into dementia, Linda wants to ensure that her child is never hurt again. Initially, Heather, the new babysitter, seems like the ideal addition to this practically perfect family. But Heather is a schemer who exploits the cracks in Mark and Linda's relationship, and delights in the resulting chaos. As Linda later learns, to her horror, Heather's intentions go far beyond the mischievous.

Cast

Laura AllenLinda Kessler
India EisleyHeather
Cam GigandetMark Kessler
Renée Felice SmithJess
Richard PortnowDetective Jones
Farrah MackenzieChloe Kessler

Images