Nanny Insanity

Well-intentioned Marsha and David hire a foreign housekeeper, Sophia, to care for their new baby and put some 'sanity' back in their lives. What follows is a situation that spirals out of control. In a frenzy to find an American husband before her visa expires, Sophia manipulates poor Marsha and David into caring for her ten-year-old daughter while she goes on a dating marathon. Pretty soon, who is employing whom, becomes the question. Also thrown into the mix are Marsha's hypochondriac father, Sophia's eccentric Mama and cousin Sasha from the Moscow circus.