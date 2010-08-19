2010

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 19th, 2010

Studio

Three Strange Angels

Nanny McPhee appears at the door of a harried young mother, Mrs. Isabel Green, who is trying to run the family farm while her husband is away at war. But once she’s arrived, Nanny McPhee discovers that the children are fighting a war of their own against two spoiled city cousins who have just moved in. Relying on everything from a flying motorcycle and a statue that comes to life to a tree-climbing piglet and a baby elephant, Nanny uses her magic to teach her mischievous charges five new lessons.

Cast

Asa ButterfieldNorman Green
Ralph FiennesLord Gray
Maggie GyllenhaalIsabel Green
Maggie SmithAgatha Rose Doherty
Rhys IfansPhil Green
Daniel MaysBlenkinsop

