Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

Nanny McPhee appears at the door of a harried young mother, Mrs. Isabel Green, who is trying to run the family farm while her husband is away at war. But once she’s arrived, Nanny McPhee discovers that the children are fighting a war of their own against two spoiled city cousins who have just moved in. Relying on everything from a flying motorcycle and a statue that comes to life to a tree-climbing piglet and a baby elephant, Nanny uses her magic to teach her mischievous charges five new lessons.
|Asa Butterfield
|Norman Green
|Ralph Fiennes
|Lord Gray
|Maggie Gyllenhaal
|Isabel Green
|Maggie Smith
|Agatha Rose Doherty
|Rhys Ifans
|Phil Green
|Daniel Mays
|Blenkinsop
