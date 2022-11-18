Not Available

Nánshēng nǚ xiāng: Huáyǔ diànyǐng zhī xìngbié

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

British Film Institute

This highly personal film essay demonstrates that Chinese cinema has dealt with questions of gender and sexuality more frankly and provocatively than any other national cinema. Yang ± Yin examines male bonding and phallic imagery in the swordplay and kung fu movies of the '60s and '70s; homosexuality; same-sex bonding and physical intimacy; the continuing emphasis on women's grievances in melodramas; and the phenomenon of Yam Kim-Fai, a Hong Kong actress who spent her life portraying men on and off the screen.

Cast

