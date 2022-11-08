Não Bata na Porta

Not Available

In 1986, three teens were brutally murdered after knocking on the door of 59 Oakwood Lane. The killer was never found. Over the next forty years, rumors turned to legend, and while few will admit to believing the stories, kids are still warned never knock on the door of 59 Oakwood Lane for fear of what may answer. On this Halloween night, Grace and her friends are going to wish they’d heeded the warnings and never knocked…