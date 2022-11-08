Não Consegues Criar O Mundo Duas Vezes

Not Available

Who would say that in the early 90s, when hip-hop itself was developing in the USA, a bunch of kids from the other side of the ocean were intensely listening to Mobb Deep, Wu-Tang Clan, Cypress Hill or De La Soul? And who would say that these same kids literally from the other side of the world, influenced by those artists, were starting to create a strong and lively hip-hop culture in Porto, Portugal? In a journey that begins in the late 80s when the first echoes of American hip-hop began to shyly arrive in Portugal through television (MTV), movies ("Style Wars", "Beat Street") and radio, the documentary takes a deep look at the history and memories of Porto's rap culture until today.