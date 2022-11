Not Available

"People on the street will not end in anything." How many times have you heard this phrase? Even so, at each protest, you took to the streets, invited people, mobilized. Why? What was the strange stubbornness that made you strive without the slightest idea if it would work? This is the story we want to tell. Not only MBL's history, but yours. You saw, lived and won. And now you can remember how it all started…