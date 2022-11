Not Available

TRACKS: 01 - 06: Official Promo clips // 07 - 29: Recorded live at the Salisbury Arts Centre on June 30, 1990 + interviews (Previously released as"Live Corruption" VHS video). // 30 - 56: Recorded live at the Nottingham Rock City on November 14, 1989 // 57 - 58: BBC TV footage featuring Bill Steer (pre-Carcass) and Lee Dorrian (pre-Cathedral), taken from the Arena TV show (4/17/1989) at the Kilburn National. //