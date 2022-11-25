Naples Never Dies... It Shoots!

Not Available

Disfigured criminal Gus Benedict (Aaron Stielstra) travels from Italy to Ramirez Hills, Arizona to squash a smuggling ring run by junkie stoolies, crooked lawyers, and one demented, mixed-race kingpin Cornell Parker, who thinks nothing of taking on a corrupt FBI Agent (Mike Malloy) as well as the infamous white supremacist group, Anal Pride. Populated by a cast of unforgettable yet lovable deviants, this is one story of greed, bisexuality, confused racial identity, and spontaneous moments of completely unnecessary violence that proved shocking enough to get the movie banned in Italy, Scandinavia, and the Arctic Circle!