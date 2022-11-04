Not Available

Napoleon auf St. Helena

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Napoleon at Saint Helena (German: Napoleon auf Sankt Helena) is a 1929 German silent historical film directed by Lupu Pick and starring Werner Krauss, Hanna Ralph and Albert Bassermann. The film depicts the final years of Napoleon between 1815 and 1821 during his period of exile on the British Atlantic island of Saint Helena following his defeat at Waterloo.

    Cast

    		Werner KraussNapoleon
    		Hanna RalphMadame Bertrand
    		Albert BassermannHudson Lowe - Gouverneur von St. Helena
    		Philippe HériatGeneral Bertrand
    		Louis V. ArcoGraf Montholon
    		Hermann ThimigGeneral Gourgaud

    View Full Cast >

    Images