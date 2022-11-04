Napoleon auf St. Helena

Napoleon at Saint Helena (German: Napoleon auf Sankt Helena) is a 1929 German silent historical film directed by Lupu Pick and starring Werner Krauss, Hanna Ralph and Albert Bassermann. The film depicts the final years of Napoleon between 1815 and 1821 during his period of exile on the British Atlantic island of Saint Helena following his defeat at Waterloo.
|Werner Krauss
|Napoleon
|Hanna Ralph
|Madame Bertrand
|Albert Bassermann
|Hudson Lowe - Gouverneur von St. Helena
|Philippe Hériat
|General Bertrand
|Louis V. Arco
|Graf Montholon
|Hermann Thimig
|General Gourgaud
