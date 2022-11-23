Napoli Jungle

Not Available

Three chapters. Three generations. Giggino always running around, restaurant poet, small street thief. 50 years old. His father Antonio, a pensioner from Italsider and nostalgic of the old factory days and what represented. Expert and promulgator of Maradona’s deeds. 80 years old, maybe more. Finally, Marco, a deli shop boy, chasing a future but not knowing how. 18 years old. Around them a jungle of a very populated neighborhood, Bagnoli, in a great city, Naples. Where purpose was lost and a new one was not yet found.