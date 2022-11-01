Napoli Serenata Calibro 9

Not Available

Don Salvatore Savastano, a boss involved in the smuggling of contraband cigarettes, is forced to watch four masked robbers kill his wife and his only son in a restaurant where he and his family are celebrating the young boy’s first Holy Communion. From that moment on Don Salvatore has no other purpose in life but to get his revenge on the four assassins. Thanks to Gennarino, an orphan boy he befriends and protects, Don Salvatore manages to unmask his son’s murderers but is subsequently captured. Gennarino rescues him from being torn to pieces by a bomb.......