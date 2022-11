Not Available

Choreographer August Bournonville's stirring movements are brilliantly showcased in this Royal Danish Ballet version of one of his finest works, inspired by a visit to vibrant Naples, Italy. The fairy-tale story follows passionate young fisherman Gennaro (Arne Villumsen), who searches for his beloved Teresina (Linda Hindberg) when she disappears during a storm. Vivid set designs and bright costumes add to the production's exuberance.