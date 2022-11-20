Napping House & Other Stories That Rhyme

Not Available

The Napping House: Granny and all the critters in her house pile on her bed for a nap...until a little flea causes a big stir. Somebody's got an itch! Each Peach Pear Plum: Children can play 'I spy' by finding their favorite nursery rhyme characters including, Tom Thumb, Jack and Jill, and the Three Bears hiding in colorful pictures in this beloved story. Drummer Hoff: The classic tale of soldiers building a magnificent cannon is told through thyme, rhythm and stunning illustrations. Who will fire this great machine? Bear Snores On: All winter long, Bear sleeps in his cozy lair. Surprise guests stop by to warn up, brew tea and pop corn while Bear snores on. Will he ever wake up? Wild About Books: Librarian Molly McGrew introduces a zoo full of animals to a new thing called reading. Soon enough the birds and the beasts are going simply wild about books!