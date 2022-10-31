Not Available

It's the 1960's, and it's the kind of battle that would change the listening habits of America, catapulting FM radio into the spotlight. Pulling from Sun Tzu's 'Art of War,' two brilliant and fierce media barons slug it out over the airwaves: Richard Fairbanks, who owns a 50,000 watt radio behemoth, versus Don Burden, the young upstart broadcasting impresario who swaggers into town and launches the glitzy, promotion-oriented, though low-powered, WIFE-AM 1310. How was the war fought? What were the strategies? Who were the personalities both in the limelight and behind the scenes? And who, in the end, would win the Naptown Rock Radio Wars?