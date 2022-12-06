Not Available

mran is a professional freelance photographer. He accepts an assignment from wealthy Nawab Dada Sarkar from Alipur, and travels there by train. When he alights at Alipur, he has problems getting a ride, and decides to walk. On the way there he comes across a mysterious singing woman, when he goes towards her, she disappears. Disturbed by this turn of events, he arrives at the Nawab's house, and is met by a young woman named Asiya, who looks exactly like the mysterious woman, but denies being her. Then the mystery deepens, as Imran is thrust into a nightmare where his sanity is under question, and he repeatedly keeps on seeing the mysterious, who no one else sees.